Natchez makes USA Today’s “10 Best Historic Small Towns” list

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez is in the No. 7 spot for USA Today’s list of 10 Best Historic Small Towns with less than a week of voting time left.

“Since its settlement in 1716 by French colonists, Natchez has played an essential role in developing the lower Mississippi River Valley,” USA Today’s website states. “Once the capital of the Mississippi Territory, wealthy Southern planters and riverboat captains built their mansions here before the Civil War, many of which are well preserved today. Visit the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture to understand their lives in the southern United States. Also in Natchez is the infamous Forks of the Road, home to one of the largest slave markets in the United States.”

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson posted of Natchez being in the list’s top 10 on his social media page Monday, encouraging others to vote.

“Have you voted today?” he asked.

To cast your vote, click here.