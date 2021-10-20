Court Case Conclusions: Oct. 20, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 8-14:

Patrick Marvel charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn Perkins charged with failure to stop motor vehicle when officer approaches. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie E. Knight charged with living within 300 feet of a school Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie E. Knight charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn Perkins charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn T. Perkins charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lathyn T. Perkins charged with burglary – breaking of a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 8-14:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 13:

Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Cortney Radale Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to assault: simple assault on a police officer. Credit for 60 days time served. No fine assessed.