Court Case Conclusions: Oct. 20, 2021
Published 5:29 am Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results
Week of Oct. 8-14:
Patrick Marvel charged with non-compliant/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Lathyn Perkins charged with failure to stop motor vehicle when officer approaches. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Willie E. Knight charged with living within 300 feet of a school Case bound over to a grand jury.
Willie E. Knight charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Lathyn Perkins charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Lathyn T. Perkins charged with burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Lathyn T. Perkins charged with burglary – breaking of a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.
Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results
Week of Oct. 8-14:
None. (none available)
Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results
Wednesday, Oct. 13:
Jasmine Denise Lewis, 24, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.
Cortney Radale Smith, 23, pleaded guilty to assault: simple assault on a police officer. Credit for 60 days time served. No fine assessed.