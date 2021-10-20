Crime reports: Oct. 20, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Timothy Rathael Belton, 46, 123 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at #2,500.

Reports — Monday

Hit and run on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Pogo Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Marin Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Trespassing on Lafayette Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Shots fired on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Michael Nathaniel Stroud, 40, 24 A Nations Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence.

Arrests — Saturday

Terry Lynn Huff, 53, 1333 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charges of no license, no tag, and no insurance. Held on $1,500 bond.

Chandler Lee Martin, 20, 24-B Pheasant Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Allison Smith, 21, 214 Pheasant Road, Roxie, on charges of no insurance and motor vehicle: expired tag. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Simple assault on Beau Pré Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Redbud Lane.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Hawkins Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Road.

False alarm on Lotus Drive.

Harassment on Nations Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Reports — Saturday

Eighteen traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Desoto Street.

Harassment on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop at Walmart

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Miss-Lou Body Shop.

Two traffic stops at Traffic Supply Co.

Threats on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Cleothia Henyard Heights.

Harassment on Fox Glen Circle.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jacob Luttrull, 19, 126 Higgins Drive, Vidalia on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, introduction of contraband, two counts of possessing schedule I, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of firearm while possessing a controlled substance.

Jamarrius, R. Sommersville, 502, Tennessee Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile, intro of contraband, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Kendrick D. Green, 28, 309 8th Street, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear, four counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two conuts of possesing schedule I, introduction of contraband, possesiong schedule I with inent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of a firearm while in possesion of controlled substances.

Arrests — Saturday

Derrick Keith Moore, 47, 16807 N Azure Mist Court, Cypress, Texas, on charges of driving while intoxicated first offense, no tag light, expired tag, open container.

Arrests — Friday

Janterriaa Brown, 20, 608 5th Street, Ferriday, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Taylor Ragonesi, 19, 231 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on three counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

Nichols Lamar Bankston, 43, 345 Shady Acres, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Theft on Townsend Lane

Loose horses on US84

Medical call on Eleanor Street

Criminal Trespass on Ferry Road

Medical call at Calvary Baptist

Cruelty to Juvenile on Gregory Street

Unwanted person on Boggy Bayou Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident on North Pearl

Medical call on Campbell Drive

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Residence burglary on Deacon Wailes Road

Introduction of Contraband on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Rabb Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 566

Disturbance on Louisiana 131

Medical call on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call at Vidalia Meadows

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on Main Street

Disturbance on Woodmount Drive

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Cottondale Court

Miscellaneous call on US84

Auto accident on US84

Juvenile problem on Louisiana 569

Disturbance on US84

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Harassing call on Carter Street

Fight on US84

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road

Miscellaneous call on Ronald Drive

Miscellaneous call on Kyle Road

Medical call on Airport Road

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Broadway

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Robbins Road

Domestic violence on Stamply Street

Medical call on US 84

Auto accident on Canal Street

Miscellaneous call on Elizabeth Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on US84

Auto accident on Loop Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Grove Drive

Miscellaneous call on Minorca Road

Fire on Carter Street

Medical call on Cross Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Merle Drive

Medical call on Loop Road