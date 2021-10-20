Jacqueline Denise Fletcher

May 10, 1965 – Oct.10, 2021

Graveside services for Jacqueline Denise Fletcher, 56, of Natchez, who died October 10, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at Southwood Lodge B.C. Cemetery with Minister Karem Jones, officiating.

Burial will be at Southwood Lodge Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel. Social distancing and masks are required.

