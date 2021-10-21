Aug. 18, 1952 – Oct.19, 2021

A memorial service for Forrest D. Foster, 69 of Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. with the service immediately following.

Forrest passed away on October 19th at Promise Specialty Hospital in Vicksburg, MS. Forrest was born August 18, 1952 in Natchez, to Jack D. Foster and Bobbie P. Foster.

Forrest is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Bobbie Foster and father-in-law William W. Purcell.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie and his children Ashley, Taylor, and Alexandra, his brother Lantz Foster (Jane), mother-in-law Lela M. Purcell, sister in laws Karen Purcell and Charlotte P. Hines (Richie), 3 grandchildren, Braxtyn Elveston, William and Chase Foster, along with one great grandson, Jack Patrick, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Forrest also leaves behind “daughters” Coty C. Douglas and a large group of softball players throughout his years of coaching.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vidalia High School Softball Program where Forrest was the softball coach for many years.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com