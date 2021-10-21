Grand Opening: Playmakers

Published 4:54 pm Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Community leaders, employees of Magnolia Bluffs Casinos and community members gathered at Magnolia Bluffs Casinos to celebrate the grand opening of Playmakers, a sportsbook bar and grill. Seconds after Owner Kevin Preston cut a red ribbon, tvs flickered on and featured wall to wall coverage of every sport channel imaginable. 

Overlooking the Mississippi River, there is a bar and grill. Customers can build a salad from a salad bar. There will be state of the art betting kiosks and a live ticket writing counter. In total, 40 tv screens cover the walls.

