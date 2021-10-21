James Hugh Pendergrast Jr.

Feb. 1, 1966 – Sept. 15, 2021

Graveside services for James Pendergrast, 55, who passed away last month in Houston, TX after a brief illness will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Dan Wynn officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

James was born in Natchez and attended First Baptist Church from infancy to adulthood. James graduated from South Natchez Adams High School in 1984, he attended Mississippi College in Clinton, MS where he earned a B.S. in computer science. He moved to Houston, TX in 1989 to pursue his career. On September 15, 1990 he married Stacey Tate, his college sweetheart. For the past 22 years, James worked for BMC software, most recently as a Senior Technical Support Analyst. He was an active member of Champion Forest Baptist Church – Jersey Village. He has been very involved with the Boy Scouts and has held many leadership positions through the years as his three sons progressed through their ranks.

Mr. Pendergrast was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Hugh Pendergrast, Sr. of Natchez.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Stacey Tate Pendergrast; three sons, Jacob, David and Tate Pendergrast all of Houston, TX; his mother, Brynda Pendergrast; his brother, Stephen Pendergrast and wife, Aveina; and nephew, Drew Pendergrast all of Spring, TX; he also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends who were like family.

Pallbearers will be Jacob Pendergrast, David Pendergrast, Tate Pendergrast, Brian Kossum, Drew Kossum and Bradly Richardson.

