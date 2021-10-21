Jan. 15, 1931 – Oct. 20, 2021

My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalm 73:26.

Juanita Wilson Robinson of Natchez, Mississippi passed away on October 20, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Juanita was born on January 15, 1931 in Union Church, Mississippi to Ruth and Luke Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Rudolph Wilson, her sister Rita Wilson Cupit and her husband Whit E. Robinson.

She is survived by her daughter Marcia Robinson Adams, her son-in-law Lem Adams, III, her granddaughter Whitty Adams McCloud (Tyler) and her grandson Lem Adams, IV (Dawn). She is also survived by great grandchildren, Morgan A. McCloud, Ross Adams McCloud and Kimberley Measels. She also leaves behind special friends and helpers Linda Howard, Dorothy Myles, Ethan Robb and Larry Stewart.

Juanita’s career in addition to wife and mother included working as a bookkeeper and assistant manager of A & P Grocery in Natchez, bookkeeper and executive secretary for J.A. Russ Construction Company and Galler Construction Co. The last three decades of her life she managed “As You Like It, Silver Shop” in the Carriage House on the grounds of Stanton Hall. She was a self-taught expert in antique sterling silver, vintage coin silver and silver marks and developed close friendships with sterling silver collectors and enthusiasts around the country. She was known as an interesting and long-winded conversationalist and stayed in touch with her customers and friends daily. Her present and package wrapping skills were unmatched. She was an energetic woman with a lively and determined spirit with a unique ability to accomplish anything and everything she desired. Her greatest treasure was her family for whom she fiercely loved and protected. She was a unique, iconic woman with much passion for her beloved Natchez. She is sorely missed.

Juanita was a member of Natchez First Baptist Church but didn’t restrict her worship there and frequently attended First Presbyterian Church and Trinity Episcopal Church. She was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was a faithful witness to her daughter and grandchildren. She also was a member of Pilgrimage Garden Club, Daughters of the American Revolution and a charter member of the Southern Garden History Society.

In lieu of flowers Juanita would be pleased if donations were made to Pilgrimage Garden Club to support renovations of Stanton Hall or your favorite charity.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Laird Funeral Home, 408 North Union Street, Natchez, MS 39120 followed by a grave side service at Greenlawn Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

