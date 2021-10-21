Natchez: Special Olympic Torch Run

Published 11:38 am Thursday, October 21, 2021

By Hunter Cloud

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff’s Office blocked off several roads as deputy Calvontist Dee led the pack with a torch for the Special Olympics. Runners ran down Broadway to Franklin Street before turning up Franklin. After running down Franklin Street, runners took a right onto Rankin before turning right and running down Main Street.

An audience made up of people with Special Olympics, ACSO and other community members cheered from outside the Natchez Convention Center.

