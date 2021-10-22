Crime reports: Oct. 22, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

Road hazard on Ivy Lane/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Downing Road.

Accident on College Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Shots fired on North Union Street.

False alarm on Old Washington Road.

Trespassing on George F. West Boulevard.

Accident on Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Civil matter on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Providence Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Pogo Street.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Harassment on Old Washington Road.

Malicious mischief on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Hit and run on Highland Boulevard.

Abandoned vehicle on Desoto Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Two accidents on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Breaking and entering on Williams Street.

Harassment on Itasca Drive.

Unwanted subject on Sunset Boulevard.

Open door on Nancy Court.

Breaking and entering on Inez Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on Laurel Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Revonne Corey, 55, 19 Dunleith Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, no insurance, failure to comply with requests, no seat belt, and driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license. Held on $2,500 bond.

Daquiria Venecha Hunt, 28, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of forgery. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Shannon Keith Ashley, 41, 48 Forrest Home Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace. Released on $500.00 bond.

Carie Elaine Cain, 45, 2 Elm Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Darris Melvin Glenn, 47, 84 Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.

Darris Melvin Glenn, 47, 9th Old U.S. Highway 84 House No. 1, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Dog problem on Solitary Valley Plantation Road.

Dog problem on Stinespring Road.

Domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

Harassment on Washington Street.

Suspicious activity on Newman Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on White Oak Drive.

Disturbance on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on State Park Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Disturbance on Myrtle Drive.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on Benjamin Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/McDonald’s.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop at Redd Pest Control.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevrzon.

Traffic stop at Police Department.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street/Machine Shop.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Popeyes.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Elm Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Intelligence report on Elm Drive.

Trespassing on Cranfield Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Calley Jo Bordelon, 26, 307 Stephens Road, Vidalia, on charges of resisting an officer on two counts, driving under suspension, disturbing the peace, public drunkenness and driving with an open container.

Arrests — Tuesday

Kerstin F. Calhoun, 23, 266 Louisiana 3203, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband, obstruction of justice by evidence tampering.

Salea Thompson, 24, 165 Flaherty Road, Ferriday, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice by evidence tampering.

Rashad P. Rutland, 23, 113 Elm Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, expired plates (30-90 days.)

Sterling Thompson, 25, 163 Flaherty Road, Monterey, on charges of Possession of Schedule II drugs.

Julieanne Perales, 26, 830 Salem Church Road, Fayette, on charges of cruelty to a juvenile on 11 counts.

Austin C. Lord, 25, 150 Lynn Haven, Vidalia, on charges of simple battery and domestic abuse.

Adrian G. Thomas, 25, 12 Canvasback Court, Natchez, on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Monday

Kenneth Trowell, 29, 114 Peach Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Wildsville Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on US84

Reports — Tuesday

Loose horses on US84

Disturbance on Ron Road

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Disturbance on Louisiana 900

Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive

Miscellaneous call on 7th Street

Disturbance on Pecan Acres Lane

Fight on US84

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Eddies Lane

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on Ohio Avenue

Auto accident on Carter Street

Theft on Skipper Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Orange Street

Disturbance on Margaret Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on US84

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Peach Street

Reckless driving on Louisiana 129

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Peach Street

Disturbance on 10th Street

Miscellaneous call on Park Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road