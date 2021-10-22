Crime reports: Oct. 24, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on North Pearl Street.

Reports — Thursday

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Drug related on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Magnolia Bluffs Parking Lot.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Child abuse on Main Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Franklin Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

False alarm on Somerset Drive.

False alarm on Washington Street.

Accident on Mount Carmel Drive.

Malicious mischief on North Circle Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Travis Razelle Cade, 29, 32 Wilderness Road, Natchez (Intake Reason: Bench Warrant), on charges of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference and simple assault creating bodily injury. Bond set at $500.00.

Jemeco Aerion Davis, 17, 726 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez (Intake Reason: Mittimus), on charges of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference and simple assault causing bodily injury. Bond set at $500.00.

LeMichael Keyon Floyd, 23, 13 Anderson Drive, Natchez (Intake Reason: City Mittimus), on charge of aggravated assault. No bond assessed.

Darryl Keith Hurts, 22, 210 Country Club Drive, Natchez (Intake Reason: Warrant), on charge of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference. No bond assessed.

Zachary Perry Minor, 27, 104 Creek Street, Natchez, on charges of controlled substance – sell, transfer, etc. and trafficking in controlled substance. Held without bond.

Casandra Renea Nicholls, 41, 143 Coldwater Road, Meadville, on charge of parole violation. Held without bond.

Jadarrius Kesean Reed, 23, 58 East Oak Street, Natchez (Intake Reason: Mittimus) on charges of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference and simple assault – causing bodily injury. Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Wednesday

Roderrick J. Williams, 36, 2716 Marquette Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Unauthorized use on Windy Hill Road.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Reports — Thursday

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Black Bear Road.

Dog problem on Cardinal Drive.

Intelligence report on Tubman Circle.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on West Wilderness Road.

Threats on Rosewood Circle.

Simple assault on Roosevelt Drive.

False alarm on Gardener Circle.

Missing person on Fredrick Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on River Terminal Road.

Theft on Ogden Road.

Two theft reports on State Street.

Trespassing on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Carthage Point Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tyrone Carter, 42, 16 Coventry Road, Natchez, on aggravated flight from an officer, theft by shoplifting, driving under suspension and reckless operation.

Arrests — Wednesday

Billy E. King Jr., 39, 425 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 10 days default and $250 fine for failure to mark/tag nets.

Ebly D. Merek 41, 7715 Louisiana 129, Monterey, court sentenced to $245 fine for no driver’s license in possession.

Bridget K. Delaughter, 33, 406 Myrtle Street, Vidalia, on charges of cruelty to juvenile (four counts)

Andre Keys, 29, 812 Delaware Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to $760 fine, six months suspension for sexual contact between a teacher and a student.

Connie Thomas, 50, 247 Wildsville Road, Wildsville, court sentenced to $760 fine and six months suspension, for illegal possesion of stolen things.

Fredrick Frazier, 35, 205 Micky Gilly, Ferriday, court sentenced to 600 fine and 30 days default for driving under suspension.

Tony Evans, 36, 151 VBj Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 15 days of jail time with credit for time served for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonteneya Horne, 21, 7901, Pinto Drive, Sherwood, Arkansas, on charges of possession schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 57 in a 30.

Loly Nelson, 35, 305 Lowland Street, Vivian, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, possession of schedule Ii with intent to distribute and introduction of contraband.

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on US84

Fire call on Roundtree Road

Fire on Deacon Wailes Road

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue

Medical call on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on US84

Disturbance on Ron Road

Disturbance on Bayou Drive

Medical call on Netherland Road

Miscellaneous call on North Groove

Disturbance on Bell Groove

Miscellaneous call on Bell Groove

Medical call on Cowan Street

Auto accident on Roundtree Road

Auto Accident on US84

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Medical call on Kyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road