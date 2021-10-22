Delta Charter’s final home game is against Beekman

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter (5-2) will look to bounce back from a 56-8 loss to Ouachita Christian last Friday night when it takes the field against Beekman (0-7).

The Storm got off to a strong start against OCA and led by a point in the first half, however the Eagles used a relentless air attack to cut apart the Storm’s defense. Delta Charter fortunately is facing a Beekman team which averages only 4.86 points a game.

Despite its two losses, Delta Charter has scored 20 more points than they have allowed in their first seven games. A strong defensive showing Friday night would relieve any pressure off of the offense to perform.

Offensively, Delta Charter is averaging 24 points per game and they are going against a defense which yields 33.7 points per game. Juvari Singleton has shown toughness and poise the past few weeks. Peyton Roberts is still a weapon for the Storm.

While it is a non-district matchup, Delta Charter is still looking to improve as a team before they get to the playoffs. With three games left, the Storm could catch up and even pass Oak Grove and St. Frederick.

Delta Charter hosts Beekman Friday night, kickoff is at 7 p.m. It is the last home game for the Storm.