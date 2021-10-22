Joe Casey Leake Jr., 80, of Pearl River, Louisiana, went home to our Lord unexpectedly and suddenly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 after suffering a stroke. He was the beloved husband of Karen V. Leake, a loved, respected and impartial father of Joe “Casey” Leake, III (Allison) and step-father to Calvin “Stewart” Cage, Jr. (Lori) and Stephanie Danielle Cage Martin (Chad), and brother to Betty Sue Leake Balliet. He is survived by four grandchildren, C.J. Cage, Jason “Joey” Dunn, Easton and Harper Faye Leake, his Uncle R. C. Simmons and wife, Virginia, and multiple nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents who he honored, respected and greatly missed, Joe Casey Leake, Sr. and Vergie Simmons Leake as well as his brother-in-law, Rev. Alan Balliet.

He was a native of Woodville MS, and a graduate of University of Southern Mississippi (USM). He joined Army National Guard and had an honorable discharge with a rank of Staff Sergeant. Joe worked in Natchez MS at one time, and was Special Agent and Technical Advisor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As such, he worked on many major cases. His job and coworkers were very important to him and influenced his whole life. After being in the Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, he transferred to the New Orleans office in November 1976, and retired in January, 1996 from FBI after twenty–five years’ service.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly having quiet dinners out with his wife and family/friends gatherings. He enjoyed being outdoors. He was not one to sit idle and was very active. He loved his family deeply and guided his children in the right direction through his commitment to responsibility and fairness to others. Joe was an excellent role model to anyone, especially his family and professional associates.

He was a member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, Inc. who assist former agents, their children and grandchildren in times of crisis or disaster, scholarships, support of widows, members–active or retired, etc. If desired, donations can be made to: Former Special Agents of the FBI, Inc., 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA. 22025-2048 or to your favorite charity.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Visitation and Memorial Service at Honaker Funeral Home, 1751 Gause Blvd. West, Slidell LA on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. 11 a.m. followed by the Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Graveside Services will be that afternoon, 4:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery Annex, across from 820 Sligo Street, Woodville MS.

