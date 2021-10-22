Mississippi Preps Previews

ACCS seeking to clinch district lead

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School (6-2) travels to Rayville to take on Riverfield Academy (2-6) this Friday in their season finale. ACCS had a great game last week against Park Place Christian winning 45-17.

The Rebels will look to take first place in their district with a win. Tri-County is one game behind them so if the Rebels lose they would still have the tiebreaker with Tri-County.

Offensively, Coleman Carter has been leading the Rebels at quarterback with his favorite target being Jamar Kaho. At running back, J.J. Claiborne is leading the Rebels on the ground. Samuel Merrriett has also stepped up as another weapon in the passing game as has DK McGruder.

Defensively, Michael Anderson has been a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line. A strong tackler, he has been the leader of the Rebels defense.

ACCS has had a few games where penalties were a hindrance to them. Playing a clean game of football is crucial for the Rebels.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Riverfield in Rayville.

Natchez look to snap losing streak at South Jones

NATCHEZ — Playoff hopes are in an awkward limbo for Natchez High School (3-5). With games against South Jones (2-5), Brookhaven and Florence left, the Bulldogs have a chance to make the playoffs or keep other teams out.

After a pandemic year, and battling injuries, the Bulldogs have played hard this year. Head coach Randy Craft said this is one of the toughest divisions in the state. His team has battled head to head with some very strong teams including one possession losses to Hattiesburg and Wayne County. Schools, he said others in the division did not believe they could compete with.

Friday, the Bulldogs will look to turn around a five game losing streak when they take on the Braves. South Jones is averaging 16 points per game while the Bulldogs are averaging 20.75 points per game.

Offensively, the Bulldogs are led by quarterback Kyreek Murray. He is averaging 162 passing yards per game. Running back Traylon Minor has averaged 132 yards per game on the ground. Receiver Mike Williams leads the team in receiving yards per game with 89.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at South Jones.