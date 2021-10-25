Duncan Park Clubhouse renovations update

NATCHEZ — In a dimly lit Pro Shop, Duncan Park Golf Course Superintendent Greg Brooking keeps a four-year old copy of The Natchez Democrat from Sept. 4, 2017. On it is an article detailing the badly needed repairs and renovations for the Clubhouse.

On the eve of The Natchez Open, June 5, 2021, Brooking was surprised by Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson holding a sign of the concept art for an upgraded clubhouse. Engineers and city officials visited the clubhouse on Oct. 13 to come up with a plan for renovations.

A wow factor

He said it was exciting to see progress as he eagerly awaits the improvements of the Duncan Park Clubhouse. Their plans are to be a drastic improvement from the current state of the clubhouse.

“We wanted a wow factor, so when people come up they go wow,” Brooking said. “We want when people go into the foyer of the clubhouse that they are in one of the most beautiful and picturesque openings we could do here in Natchez.”

Dream clubhouse

His vision does not stop there. Outside they would like to have room for 120 people to watch golf. Currently, players finish a tournament round on the No.2 green to a hillside of spectators.

Inside the clubhouse, they would like a lounge area big enough for 50 people. This way golfers could relax and have a beer after a round. Locker rooms for men and women and an emphasis will be placed on the bathrooms so they are adequate for any golf event. He said there will not be a bar, and they will not be a wedding venue.

“We do not want to compete with private businesses in town,” Brooking said. “We are not out to compete with local businesses.”

Project’s first phase

Duncan Park’s first phase will be upgrades to the pro-shop. Currently, it is in the design phase which could take a few months.

It is a candidate to receive federal grants for the renovations of it. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said it has been their goal to secure grants for the project.

The city has put $500 thousand towards the project and could receive a grant which matches them dollar for dollar. He said this grant is a land and water fund which comes from the federal government and is administered by the state.

“The grant doesn’t become available until 2022. We don’t want to jump the gun yet,” Gibson said. “We should start seeing progress on the renovation by this time next year. It allows us time to get the design done and gives us time to maximize fundraising and getting the grants available to us. I would love to see the $500 thousand become $800 thousand or $900 thousand.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the project can do so by sending checks to city hall made out to the city and people can mark the checks for the Duncan Park Clubhouse. These donations are tax deductible.