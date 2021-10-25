Sept. 26, 1945 – Oct. 23, 2021

A memorial service for Louis Edward Licata Jr., 76, of Fayette who died Saturday October 23, 2021 in Jackson will be held at a later date.

Mr. Licata was born September 26, 1945 in Natchez, the son of Louis Edward Licata, Sr. and Eva Estelle Seale Licata.

He was a Veteran and served the United States Navy for 4 years. He graduated from Cathedral high School in 1964 and attended Alcorn State University. He retired from Alcorn State University.

Mr. Licata was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Charlie Lipscomb.

Survivors include his sisters, Patricia Garic (Bill), Elspie Franklin (Bill) and Eva White; nephew Alan Lipscomb (Becky); great niece and nephew, Allie and Seth; and special friend Geraldine Barker.

