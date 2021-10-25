UPDATE: Man pulled out of Mississippi River arrested on public drunkenness charge

Published 12:31 pm Monday, October 25, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

From left are Natchez police officers Derontae Sanxton, Justin Jones and DeMarco Bailey with Robert Morace, age 44, after he reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River on Friday afternoon. Submitted photo.

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Police Department arrested a man that officers found swimming in the Mississippi River near the banks of Roth Hill Road on Friday afternoon.

Robert Morace, 44, reportedly struggled with three police officers as they worked to pull him to shore after a 911 caller said he jumped into the Mississippi River at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

Morace

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry confirmed Monday morning that Morace had been arrested for public drunkenness after receiving medical attention.

Morace is being held at the Adams County Jail awaiting a mental evaluation, Daughtry said.

Several agencies responded to the Friday incident, including Natchez Police, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Natchez Fire Department and Adams County Emergency Management.

“When we get a call like that, it’s an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Daughtry said Friday.

Upon their arrival, Morace was seen approximately 20 yards away from the shore near Magnolia Bluff’s Casino.

Daughtry added Morace became combative and fought with officers as they pulled him up.

It took three police officers to get Morace to safety, including Lt. Justin Jones, Derontae Sanxton and Demarco Bailey, Daughtry said.

