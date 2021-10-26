Crime reports: Oct. 27, 2021
Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Malicious mischief on Lafayette Street.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Threats on Lafayette Street.
Traffic stop on McCabe Street.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on Mount Carmel Drive.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Hit and run on George F. West Boulevard.
Property damage on Lafayette Street.
Domestic disturbance on Itasca Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Two traffic stops on Liberty Road.
Intelligence report on North Shields Lane.
Shots fired on North Rankin Street.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Welfare concern/check on West Steirs Lane.
Sexual assault/rape on Hampton Court.
Suspicious activity on Chinquapin Lane.
Disturbance on Primrose Lane.
Traffic stop at Convention Center.
Reports — Saturday
Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.
Shots fired on Miller Avenue.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Unwanted subject on Gayosa Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Raymundo Alaniz Camacho, 45, 925 301 Boulevard, Bradenton, Fla., on charge of no driver’s license. Held on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Sunday
Marquis Ramon Bazile, 28, Natchez, on charges of speeding, seat belt violation, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and false documentation. Held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon Quentrae Goodin, 36, 26 Sage Circle, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence – simple assault. Held on $500.00 bond.
Curtis Edward Smith, 39, 38 Windy Hill Road, Roxie on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Lakira Mona’e Smith, 23, 607 East Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.
Martee Devin Tenner, 1466 Steven Wood Road, Fayette, on charge of motor vehicle violation – no license. Released on $500.00 bond.
Cass Gordon Thurman, 33, 14 Persimmon Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary – breaking and entering, conspiracy, and burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $2,500 bond.
Patrick Anthony Washington, 24, 68A Lagrange Road, Natchez, on charge of reckless driving. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Derrin Ezel Hughes, 31, 105 Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $10,000 bond.
Melvin Richard Warner, 34, 603 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court. Held without bond.
Reports — Monday
Intelligence report on State Street.
Reports — Sunday
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Fire on McRae Road.
Traffic stop at Donut Shop.
Welfare concern/check on Myrtle Drive.
Intelligence report on Perrault Street.
Intelligence report on Steamplant Road.
Animal cruelty on Foster Mound Road.
False alarm on Old U.S. 84 No. 1.
Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road.
Disturbance on Windy Hill Road.
Traffic stop at Cornerstone Church.
Dog problem on Hammett Street.
Disturbance on Woodhill Drive.
Traffic stop on Wisteria Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Reports — Saturday
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Disturbance on Ogden Road.
Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.
Scam on Southwood Drive.
Loud noise/music on Village Square Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Domestic disturbance on Miss. Highway 553.
Accident on Starnes Drive.
Property damage on Wycliffe Road.
Threats on State Street.
False alarm on West Wilderness Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Saturday
Lawrence H. White, 48, 124 Holly Grove, Vidalia, on charges of entry and remaining after being forbidden.
Arrests — Friday
Travis Connor, 41, 2736 Miller Avenue, Natchez, on charges of obscenity, domestic abuse and simple robbery.
Robert Straud, 27, 150 Lynn Haven Drive, Vidalia, on charges of domestic abuse and battery, failure to register as a sex offender on four counts.
Derrin Hughes, 31, 117 Ralphs road, Vidalia, warrant for another agency.
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Oak Street
Reports — Sunday
Disturbance on Townsend Lane
Medical call on Canal Street
Fire on Levee Heights Road
Suspicious person on EE Wallace Boulevard
Miscellaneous call on East Cottondale Court
Medical call on Texas Street
Hit and run on Saline Road
Disturbance on EE Wallace Boulevard
Theft on Forest Road
Loud music on Lincoln Avenue
Unwanted person on Forest Road
Medical call on Mack Moore Road
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Hit and Run on Earl Davis Road
Miscellaneous call on Doty Garden Road
Reports — Saturday
Miscellaneous call on US84
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on 8th Street
Medical call on Eleanor Street
Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Grape Street
Miscellaneous call on Riverview Parkway
Disturbance on Airport Road
Fire on Levee Heights Road
Medical call on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Concordia Park Drive
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Danny Drive
Medical call on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Apple Street
Medical call on Broadway Street
Unwanted person on Horton Road
Auto accident on Terry Circle
Disturbance on US84
Fire on Roundtree Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Margaret Circle
Reports — Friday
Medical call on Duty to Gardens Circle
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Exploit of Infirmed on Enterkin Road
Domestic violence on Louisiana 129
Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road
Medical call on Louisiana 565
Medical call on Gayosa
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Unwanted person on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Domestic violence on Lynn Haven Drive
Auto accident on Louisiana Avenue
Medical call on Morning Star Alley
Medical call on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Montgomery Street
Medical call on East Cottondale Court
Disturbance on US84
Miscellaneous call on Townsend Lane
Miscellaneous call on Bayou Drive
Disturbance on Ezernack Circle
Auto Accident on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Alabama Street