The Malt Shop’s sign knocked down

Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, October 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

NATCHEZ — Shattered glass, yellow caution tape and the Malt Shop Sign are all gone from the front of the Malt Shop this afternoon. Last night, owner Pat Sanguinetti said he thinks someone apparently came through the intersection and struck the sign. 

He said fortunately they have insurance for the sign and will hopefully get a new sign just like the one they had. 

“I’m sure it had been there since 1947 when the shop first opened,” Sanguinetti said. “Hopefully they can replicate it somehow and put it up. I was born in 1960 and the sign has been there my whole life.”

