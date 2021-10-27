Courtcase Conclusions: Oct. 27, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 15-21:

Javonte L. Butler charged with accessory after the fact. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Javonte L. Butler charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Demarcus Lavelle Ikard charged with killing animals. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

Christopher Combs, who was charged with Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Marijuana, with intent to Distribute, was found guilty by a jury to the lesser charge of Simple Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana, more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with credit for any time served, the balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision for three years. This sentence shall run concurrently with the sentence in Adams County Cause No. 21-KR-0032. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee, within one year.

Christopher Combs pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of Simple Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Marijuana, in an amount of more than 30 grams, but less than 250 grams, as a habitual offender, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Also, the state shall dismiss Cause No. 21-KR-0038-B. Sentenced to six years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balanced suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of five years. Must pay a fine in the amount of $3,000, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee, to be fully paid within one year.

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Frederick Jermaine Hauer pleaded guilty to Felon In Possession Of Firearm in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, as a non-habitual criminal, with full credit for any time served, with three years to serve, the remaining balance suspended, with three years to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision. It was further ordered that the Mississippi Department of Corrections “red flag” the defendant and place him in protective custody until he is released. Must pay a fine in the amount of $1,000, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. These fees are to be paid over the three years the defendant is on post-release supervision.

Jerry J. Bates Jr. pleaded guilty to Counts I – IV, Aggravated Assault, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 10 years on each count in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with five years to serve, five years suspended to be served on formal post-release supervision. These sentences are to run concurrently. Must pay all court costs and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. These fees are to be paid over the five years the defendant is on post-release supervision.

Jamari Swazy pleaded guilty to Burglary of a Dwelling in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with five years to serve, five years suspended to be served on formal post-release supervision. Must pay restitution in the amount of $500.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee. The fines and fees are to be paid over the five years the defendant is on post-release supervision.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 20:

Darreonte Tywon Glover, 19, guilty of simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Crystal Holmes, 33, guilty of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 10 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Jaleel Trevon Martin, 26, guilty of receiving stolen property. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $195.00.

Yentl Yarnell Hunt, 31, charged with telephone or electronic communication: threatening or harassing. Case remanded to files.

Kendrick Jermaine Johnson, 46, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Roniqua R. McKnight, 26, charged with shoplifting. Case dismissed.

Roniqua Rone McKnight, 26, guilty of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Fine set at $548.75.

Mahalia Octavia Bruce, 26, charged with petit larceny. Case dismissed.

Charles Kendall Anderson Jr., 43, charged with disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Case dismissed.

Charles Kendall Anderson Jr., 43, not guilty of simple assault – domestic violence.

Terrance Orlando Bindon, 21, charged with controlled substance: First/second Offender/Unlawful possession of marijuana. Case dismissed.

Dabarius Lewis, 22, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Case remanded to files.

Kistler Schmidt, 23, guilty of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Madison Elaine Taylor, 24, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

Donald Leonard Pollard Jr., 41, charged with controlled substance: possession .1 gram < 2 grams. Waived preliminary hearing.

Donald Leonard Pollard Jr., 41, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Waived preliminary hearing.

Donald Leonard Pollard Jr., 41, charged with weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing.

Lafayette Devontyre Anderson, 20, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Javontae Dearrius Barnes, 29, charged with armed robbery. Case remanded to files for one year.

Seth Jaheim Hendricks, 17, charged with attempted crime. Waived preliminary hearing.

Christopher James Payne, 22, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Austin Scott, 27, charged with telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Case remanded to files for six months.

Austin James Scott, 27, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files for six months.