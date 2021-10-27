Courthouse records: Oct. 27, 2021

Adams County

Oct. 15-21

Civil suits:

Estate of Roger D. McGehee.

Samuel Edward Barlow v. Lindsey Renee Barber.

Estate of Charles H. Johnson.

Estate of Ollie Merle Brown.

Divorces:

Kristine Agricola Wade v. Paul R. Wade.

Marlo Collins v. Earline Collins.

Tommy Anthony Byrd and Danielle Lafaye Byrd. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Ashley Holmes v. Gregg Holmes.

Kassandra Craft and Daniel Craft. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Paul Steven Freeman, 38, Natchez to Catherine Ashley Burkley, 30, Natchez.

Zachary Aaron Cox, 24, Natchez to Brittney Hunter Nolan, 22, Natchez.

Christopher Clifton Murray, 24, Ferriday, La. to Kaylon Nicole Jiles, 23, Ferriday, La.

Charles Craig Gilbert Jr., 37, Natchez to Lynsey Danielle Smith, 36, Natchez.

Joseph McGowan, 33, Natchez to Lawanda Smith, 41, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 14-20

CMI Holdings, LLC to Anointed Investments & Properties, LLC, land beginning at a point on the westerly line of Shields Lane.

David K. Moore and Stephanie C. Moore to Christopher Allen Gann and Savannah Leigh Gann, lots 36 and 37 Anchorage Subdivision, Third Development.

Edna Woods Ferguson to Kenneth L. Verlander and Marian H. Verlander, lot 10 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

KAD Properties, LLC to Akinremi Akinwale, lot 169 Montebello Subdivision.

Vivek Bhargava and Anubha Jati to Cartrell T. Hammitte and Brittany M. Hauer, lot 4, being a 1.41 acre portion of the division of the Meadows.

Curtis Wayne Holder to Curtis Wayne Holder and Madison Newman, lot 59 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Melanie Pintard Hall et al. to Red Door, LLC, lot 5 of the “Gloucester” or “Gloster” Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Oct. 14-20

Anointed Investments & Properties, LLC to Bank of Brookhaven, land beginning at a point on the westerly line of Shields Lane.

Rhonda Souderes Clifton and David G. Clifton to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, lot 5 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Gwendolyn West to Home Bank, lot 13 of the Michael Smith lots in the northerly side of Viener Avenue.

Tonya Biglane to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a part of lot 1 of the Division of Fatherland Plantation.

Dillon Matthew Holmes to United Mississippi Bank, Bude Branch, a 1.26 acre portion of the division of that part of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Mitchell Scott Sandidge and Colleen Cummings Fury to Nationstart Mortgage, LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper, lot 34 Village Green I.

Akinremi Akinwale to Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 169 Montebello Subdivision.

Katrenia P. McNeal to Wells Fargo Bank, lot 4 Brookfield Subdivision.

Cartrell T. Hammitte and Brittany M. Hauer to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 4, being a 1.41 acre portion of the division of The Meadows.

Curtis Wayne Holder and Madison Newman to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 59 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

River Homes, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 20 and 21 Monmouth Subdivision.

Red Door, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land situated on the southeasterly side of North Pearl Street between High and Jefferson Streets.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Oct. 21

Civil cases:

Concordia Bank v. Janice Marie McNair.

Kawanda Hooper v. Marcus Davis.

Loree Avants v. Tamekia Goings.

Affordable Home Furnishings v. Sholanda Brown.

Aaron’s v. Sammy Rushing.

Aaron’s v. Coresta Jackson.

Republic Finance v. Jody McGee.

Republic Finance v. Joshua Latham.

Raven Campbell Smith v. Destinee Campbell.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 15-21

Civil suits:

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. v. Jeremy J. Mullins.

Natchez Community Hospital v. Shakobee Taylor.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Lawrence P. Cennett III A/K/A Lawrence Paul Cennett III.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Monica Hennessy.

Capital One Bank v. Robbin Myers.

Angela Pace v. Allen Moss.

Divorces:

Racheal Lucas Holmes v. Joshua Shane Holmes.

Helen Christine Maroon Porter v. Paul Preston Porter.

Marriage license applications:

Terry Brett Harvey, 32, Vidalia to Della May Passman, 35, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Mulvihill Rental Properties, LLC to Jesters Land Management, Inc., lot 7 J.A. Hayes Tract.

Kirfred G. Watkins Sr. to Toyua Watson and Maurice Machus, lots 1 and 2, Block No. 58 Helena Park Subdivision.

Stricklin & Porter Land, LLC to Michael Stricklin II and Bethany Stricklin Holdings, LLC, lot 7 Second Smith Addition.

Jerry Parnell Thomas and Barbara Gayle Clark Thomas to Stricklin & Porter Land, LLC, lot 7 Second Smith Addition.

Nicky Bernard Jones to Satirical Neal, lot 1, portion of lot 65 Helena Plantation.

Leslie Vance Cross and Gay Blount Cross to Leslie Fleming Mount and Samuel Peter Mount, 11.36 acres, a division of the Crane Estate.

Mortgages:

LSJ Family Properties, LLC to Delta Bank, 101.5 acres, Wakefield Plantation.

John Blake Stovall and Lea Ann Stovall to Fidelity Bank, 2.33 acres, a portion of lot 6 of the Robert Campbell Estate.

Curtis Phillip Webber and Heather Webber to Delta Bank, lot 85 Second Lola Annland Subdivision.