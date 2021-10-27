Louisiana preps previews: Vidalia seek turnaround, Trojans hope to continue win streak

Vikings seek turnaround against Jaguars

VIDALIA — After a 56-38 defeat to Delhi Charter Thursday night, Vidalia is looking to snap a seven game losing streak against the Madison Jaguars. The Vikings (1-7) are playing a Jaguars (2-5) team who has won twice on the road this season.

Friday night, Vidalia will host the Jags in their final home game of the season. Madison is coming off a 32-22 defeat to Ferriday in which their center struggled with a few snaps. These low snaps halted momentum on a few drives for the Jaguars.

Madison averages 17.42 points per game on offense. Defensively, they yield 30.14 points per game. Vidalia’s 38 points last Thursday was the most they have scored all season. Quarterback Sema’J Hayes has been instrumental in the Vikings moving the ball down the field.

On the ground, Nickaloes Banks is the workhorse for the Vikings. To win Friday night, Vidalia will need to control the line of scrimmage to open up holes for the running back.

Vidalia will also need a strong performance from their defense. They yield 28.75 points per game. Head coach Mike Norris drills his players on doing their job and keeping their defensive assignments. If they can stick with their assignments then the Vikings could beat Madison.

Kickoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Vidalia High School

Trojans could extend win streak

FERRIDAY — After a difficult start to the season, Ferriday (1-6) finally got in the win column last Friday when they beat Madison on homecoming 32-22.. The Trojans are now on a win streak and playing better football.

Head coach Stanley Smith said his team had played a complete game Friday with an exception of a lull in the second quarter. Despite that, the Trojans came out in the second half and took back control of the game.

They will need to play a similar complete game when they travel to Delhi Charter Friday night. The Gators (3-5) beat Vidalia 56-38 last Thursday and are on a two game winning streak. Offensively, Delhi Charter averages 19.38 points per game and yields 29 points per game. Ferriday showed against Madison they have the ability to attack teams through the air vertically and on the ground with Jaquarius Davis.

Davis had three touchdown rushes and he almost had five in the game. On one rush, he was brought down by a horse caller and would have scored, the other he came up just shy of the endzone after icing the game with the run.

Sharone Finister also had a touchdown catch against Madison and is a threat in the wide receiver position.

Defensively, Ferriday will need to do a better job of tackling than they did Friday night against Madison. However, if they can play a bend but don’t break defense against Delhi Charter they can give the offense a chance in the game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Delhi Charter.