BATON ROUGE – Funeral services for Marcus Anthony White, Jr., 20, of Baton Rouge, LA, who died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baton Rouge will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Marcus was born March 29, 2001 in the Natchez, the son of Barbara Davis Myles and Marcus White, Sr. He attended Denham Springs High School and was a member of Charity Christian Center in Baton Rouge. Marcus enjoyed football, basketball, dancing and hanging with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Willie Mae Davis, Willie Davis, Sr., Rachel White and Thomas White, Sr.

Marcus leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; Barbara and Kelvin Myles, Marcus White, Sr.; brothers, Garrius Rankin, Dequarius Bates, Quataviar Terrell and Tyler White; sisters, Kinya White and Bre’Ania Myles; grandparents, Viola Davis, Horace Green and Carl Lee Frye; uncles, Reginald Davis, Cedrick Davis, Kenyatta White, Thomas White (Val), James White (Sharnell); aunts, Latosha Davis; special friend Kami Cox, other relatives and friends.

