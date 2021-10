Dec. 24, 1958 – Oct. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Mike Carraway was born on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1958 in Natchez, and passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ray Carraway; granddaughter, Charlee Estis; and sister, Becky Carraway.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Donna Carraway; two daughters, Sarah Armstrong & her husband Blair and Rachal Carraway; mother, Maxine Carraway all of Vidalia, LA; five grandchildren, Eden Armstrong, Noah Armstong, Lily Claire Armstrong, Emory Estis, and Ezra Armstrong; and two sisters, Mona Armstrong of Bogue Chitto, MS and Jackie Ashley & her husband Thomas of Crosby.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.