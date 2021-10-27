Natchez area under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m.; tornado watch until 10 p.m.

NATCHEZ — Natchez is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:45 p.m.

The area is also under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service office in Jackson.

This afternoon, the Natchez area could see storms that produce heavy rainfall totaling up to one inch and southeast wind around 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tonight, thunderstorms are possible before midnight.

The storm system is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. Thursday’s forecast for Natchez calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 66.