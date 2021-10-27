Rami NaKeisha Anderson-Johnson

Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, October 27, 2021

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Johnson

July 24, 1979 – Oct. 22, 2021

Natchez – Funeral services for Rami NaKeisha Anderson-Johnson, 42, of Monroe, LA, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 22, 2021, in Ruston, LA, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home chapel in Natchez; burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service at the Marshall Funeral Home chapel. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Rami NaKeisha Anderson-Johnson was born July 24,1979, to James and Claretta Anderson in Natchez, MS.

She is proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, William T. Anderson Sr. and Ester P. Anderson; aunt, Doris A. Patterson; uncle, Tommy Lee Anderson; maternal grandparents, Johnnie Dottery Jr. and Mildred D. Dottery and uncle, Matthew J. Dottery Sr.

She is survived by her parents; husband, Cedrick Johnson, Sr., daughter, Chantel Johnson; sons, Cedrick Johnson, Jr. and Cameron Johnson all of Monroe LA; sisters, Kristen Anderson (Rhonda) and Stacey Anderson-Winchester (Kylie) all of Natchez; mother-in-law, Lucy Johnson of Natchez; sisters-in-law, LaToya Johnson-Cornwell (Earl) of Texas, Melissa Anderson and Jennifer Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

