Storms possible today and tonight in Miss-Lou

NATCHEZ — The National Weather Service office in Jackson has issued hazardous weather advisory for Catahoula and Concordia parishes in Louisiana and Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Marion, Lamar and Forrest counties in Mississippi.

Forecasts call for the possibility of severe thunderstorms today and tonight capable of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and hail up to the size of quarters.

The forecast for the Natchez area calls for a chance of showers then thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. Southeast wind around 15 miles per house with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

The Natchez area forecast for tonight calls for storms to continue before midnight, some possibly severe.