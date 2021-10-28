Mississippi preps preview: Cathedral sneaks into playoffs

NATCHEZ — After a 39-7 defeat to Oak Forest Academy, Cathedral still found a way to get into the MAIS Class 5A Playoffs. The Green Wave are traveling to Cleveland to play Bayou Academy in the first round of the playoffs Friday.

Cathedral (4-6) is the No. 12 seed going up against Bayou Academy (8-2). The Colts are on a four game win streak as they enter the matchup. Offensively, Bayou Academy averages 30.7 points per game.

Bayou has two quarterbacks who have split duties. Seniors Larson Ingram and Joseph Smith have thrown for 438 yards and 675 yards respectively. Smith leads the team in rushing with 825 yards this season. Receiver Park Smith has caught the ball for 423 yards this season.

If Cathedral’s junior quarterback Noah Russ throws for 200 yards he will reach the 2,000 passing yard mark this Friday. Right now, he has thrown for 1,821 yards and rushed for 93 yards.

At running back, Kaden Batieste is the work horse for the Green Wave with 749 yards this season. Christian Wright is the favorite receiver as he has 875 yards receiving. Harper Jones will give the Green Wave another option as he has 512 yards receiving.

Friday, Cathedral has an opportunity to pull off an upset. To do so, they will need to win the line of scrimmage and play a complete game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bayou Academy.