Cougars shut out Storm in district match-up

Published 11:21 pm Friday, October 29, 2021

By Patrick Jones

RUSTON, La. — What was supposed to a showdown of two teams battling for at least a share of third place in LHSAA District 2-1A turned out be a stunning blowout as the Cedar Creek School Cougars defeated the Delta Charter School Storm 57-0 Friday night.

With the win, Cedar Creek (5-3 overall) moved into a third-place tie with Oak Grove High School and St. Frederick High School at 5-2 in district play after the Tigers stunned the Warriors at St. Frederick 31-14.

The loss dropped the Storm to 6-3 overall and into fifth place in the district standings at 4-3. Delta Charter travels to Monroe, La. to take on St. Frederick in a pivotal district game for both teams Thursday at 7 p.m.

