Crime reports: Oct. 29, 2021
Published 11:28 am Friday, October 29, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Tuesday
Derrick Rashad Byrd, 31, 4 Woodville Drive, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic control devices and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.
Arrests — Monday
Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 832 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Betsi Smith, 39, 6 Primrose Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Billy Wayne Harried Jr., 42, 805 Morgan Avenue, Fayette, on charge of larceny: grand larceny; motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday, Oct. 22
Clifton Lamar Hoggatt, 56, 5 Major Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Robert Franklin Morace, 44, 61 South Plantation Park, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Old Washington Road.
Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.
Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.
Juvenile problem on Devereux Drive.
Welfare concern/check on Cemetery Road.
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Breaking and entering on North Rankin Street.
Welfare concern/check on North Shields Lane.
Accident on Wall Street.
Accident on McNeely Road.
False alarm on Franklin Street.
Traffic stop at Convention Center.
False alarm on Highland Boulevard.
Reports — Monday
Welfare concern/check on Lynda Lee Drive.
Breaking and entering on North Union Street.
Malicious mischief on Marin Avenue.
Harassment on George F. West Boulevard.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.
Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Javonte Lamar Butler, 22, 125 Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.
Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, 15, 158 Booker Road, Natchez, on charges of murder, first and second degree. Held without bond.
Bernard Ladell Tradewell, 34, 63-A Seal Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Road.
Reports — Tuesday
Hit and run on Morgantown Road.
Theft on U.S. 61 North.
Eleven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Stolen vehicle on Forrest Drive.
Juvenile problem on Dogwood Drive.
Civil matter on Lagrange Road.
Traffic stop on Northside Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.
Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Exxon.
Suspicious activity on Kaiser Lake Road.
Reports — Monday
Harassment on Brooklyn Drive.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Theft on Black Bear Road.
Dog problem on Foster Mound Road.
Child abuse on Alexander Road.
Accident on Kingston Road.
Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 South.
Dog problem on Major Boulevard.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Jessie Morace, 31, 5762 US84, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II.
Elliot Ater, 32, 693, Louisiana 569, Ferriday, on charges of simple battery and possession of schedule II.
Brittany Higginbottom, 24, 238 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days jail, suspension to pay $610 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests — Tuesday
Bernard Trey Tradwell, 34, 63A Seale Road, Natchez, on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated child endangerment, home invasion, principal to felony, criminal damage.
Arrests — Monday
Robert Taylor, 65, 315 BB Beard Road, Monterey, on charges of possession of Schedule II.
Janterius Townsend, 24, 187 Lewis Drive, VIdalia, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
Reports — Wednesday
Theft on Carter Street
Welfare check on Haley Road
Miscellaneous call on US84
Loose Horses on Fisherman Drive
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Ferguson Road
Medical call on US84
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Lee Tyler Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Disturbance on Smart Lane
Fire on Mimosa Street
Medical call on Texas Street
Welfare check on Grayson Road
Auto Accident on US84
Disturbance on Kyle Road
Fire on North Grove
Disturbance on Adams Road
Reports — Tuesday
Medical call on Carter Street
Reports — Monday
Medical call on Silver Street
Welfare check on Terry Circle
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on Red Oak Tree Drive
Domestic disturbance on Canal Street
Disturbance at Ridgecrest Townhall
Miscellaneous call on Levee Road
Miscellaneous call at Ferriday Markets
Miscellaneous call on Dunbarton Levee Road
Miscellaneous call on Concordia Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565
Disturbance on Freeman Road
Medical call on Orange Street
Medical call on Kyle Road