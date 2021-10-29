Crime reports: Oct. 29, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Derrick Rashad Byrd, 31, 4 Woodville Drive, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic control devices and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Monday

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 29, 832 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charge of indecent exposure. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Betsi Smith, 39, 6 Primrose Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Billy Wayne Harried Jr., 42, 805 Morgan Avenue, Fayette, on charge of larceny: grand larceny; motor vehicle, second or subsequent offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday, Oct. 22

Clifton Lamar Hoggatt, 56, 5 Major Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Robert Franklin Morace, 44, 61 South Plantation Park, Natchez, on charge of public drunk/vile profane language in public. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Juvenile problem on Devereux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Cemetery Road.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Breaking and entering on North Rankin Street.

Welfare concern/check on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Wall Street.

Accident on McNeely Road.

False alarm on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop at Convention Center.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Welfare concern/check on Lynda Lee Drive.

Breaking and entering on North Union Street.

Malicious mischief on Marin Avenue.

Harassment on George F. West Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Javonte Lamar Butler, 22, 125 Burkhart Street, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault causing bodily injury. Held on $500.00 bond.

Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, 15, 158 Booker Road, Natchez, on charges of murder, first and second degree. Held without bond.

Bernard Ladell Tradewell, 34, 63-A Seal Road, Natchez, on charge of telephone harassment. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Hit and run on Morgantown Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Eleven traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Forrest Drive.

Juvenile problem on Dogwood Drive.

Civil matter on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Northside Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Child abuse on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Exxon.

Suspicious activity on Kaiser Lake Road.

Reports — Monday

Harassment on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Black Bear Road.

Dog problem on Foster Mound Road.

Child abuse on Alexander Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Disturbing the peace on U.S. 61 South.

Dog problem on Major Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jessie Morace, 31, 5762 US84, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II.

Elliot Ater, 32, 693, Louisiana 569, Ferriday, on charges of simple battery and possession of schedule II.

Brittany Higginbottom, 24, 238 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days jail, suspension to pay $610 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests — Tuesday

Bernard Trey Tradwell, 34, 63A Seale Road, Natchez, on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated child endangerment, home invasion, principal to felony, criminal damage.

Arrests — Monday

Robert Taylor, 65, 315 BB Beard Road, Monterey, on charges of possession of Schedule II.

Janterius Townsend, 24, 187 Lewis Drive, VIdalia, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Reports — Wednesday

Theft on Carter Street

Welfare check on Haley Road

Miscellaneous call on US84

Loose Horses on Fisherman Drive

Auto accident on Carter Street

Medical call on Ferguson Road

Medical call on US84

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Lee Tyler Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Fire on Mimosa Street

Medical call on Texas Street

Welfare check on Grayson Road

Auto Accident on US84

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Fire on North Grove

Disturbance on Adams Road

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Carter Street

Reports — Monday

Medical call on Silver Street

Welfare check on Terry Circle

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Red Oak Tree Drive

Domestic disturbance on Canal Street

Disturbance at Ridgecrest Townhall

Miscellaneous call on Levee Road

Miscellaneous call at Ferriday Markets

Miscellaneous call on Dunbarton Levee Road

Miscellaneous call on Concordia Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Freeman Road

Medical call on Orange Street

Medical call on Kyle Road