Second-half rally helps Vikings win

VIDALIA — Vidalia won its final home game over Madison Parish 34-20 Friday night with 28 unanswered points in the second half.

Head coach Mike Norris said it’s always good to win going into Ferriday week.

It is also good to make an unanswered 28-point comeback in the second half. He said he challenged the team at half to change things around. His defense had to pitch a shutout and the offense had to get some points on the board quickly and they did.

“The defense put us in really good spots,” Norris said. “We came out and moved the ball down the field and scored. They had a bad snap on the punt and we punched it in after that. We scored a couple more times. We played more physically and played as a team.”

Scoring quickly to open the second half gave a confidence boost to the Vikings he said. The defense played harder and got some more momentum with the bad snap. He said they told the team to never stop believing and to not quit.

“Good things happen when you believe in yourself,” Norris said. “That is what we try to tell them. I’m really proud of our O-Line. We started playing harder in the second half. We ran the ball better. I would have to give the game ball to our offensive lineman.”

Madison Parish lacks numbers, he said. By being physical and playing the Viking way, they were able to wear down the Jaguars.

Now, Vidalia looks ahead to a match against cross-parish rivals Ferriday High School. To win on senior night ahead of Ferriday week is huge, he said.

“It’s a big week in this parish, it is good to have a little more confidence and momentum going into that week.” Norris said. “It was senior night so they were really happy for the seniors. They were like ‘It’s Ferriday week coach.’ They will enjoy the win tonight and this weekend and then Monday it is Ferriday week.”