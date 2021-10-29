Trojans lose heartbreaker at Delhi Charter

DELHI — Ferriday traveled on the road to Delhi Charter and fell by four points, 24-20, in what Trojan head coach Stanley Smith said was a heartbreaker.

Delhi opened the game by taking the ball to the Trojans on the first drive and getting on the board first. .Ferriday responded by scoring, he said.

Ferriday took the lead at halftime. But in the second half, an interception in the red zone took the momentum away, Smith said.

“It hurts our pride, you want to be able to respond,” Smith said. “They had a big play and we didn’t execute. We made a lot of mistakes tonight.”

Ferriday did not go away quietly. Late in the fourth quarter, the Trojans scored with a minute left. They kicked an onside kick and tried to recover it but could not. Delhi Charter went into victory formation and killed the game.

Ferriday is now looking ahead to Vidalia as the two schools meet in the Concordia Parish rivalry game. Next Friday will be Ferriday’s final home game.

“We still have a big game coming up. It is a home game and the last game for the seniors,” Smith said. “Hopefully we have a big crowd. It is a big game for our parish. It is a big time game.”