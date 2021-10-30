HAIRY SITUATION: Natchez celebrates birth of Bigfoot legend

NATCHEZ — A birthday party for a creature of legend is scheduled to take place Nov. 4 through Nov. 6 in Natchez.

One could say organizers have been planning this party for two decades.

Brandon “Gator Man” McCranie, a local radio personality said though he has never seen the legendary Bigfoot creature firsthand, he has always been fascinated by the stories he heard from other people he knew who have.

McCranie said approximately 20 years ago he was researching Bigfoot on the internet and stumbled across what many believe to be the first written account of a Bigfoot encounter in North America.

It was a journal entry by French explorer Pierre François-Xavier de Charlevoix, written in Natchez on Dec. 25, 1721.

The explorer wrote that on his first night at the settlement, there had been “a great alarm about nine o’clock in the evening.”

When he asked the reason for it, he was told about “a beast of an unknown species, of an extraordinary bulk, and whose cry did not in the least resemble that of any known animal.”

Whatever it was, no one could say they had seen it but “formed a judgment of its size entirely from its strength: it had already carried off some sheep and calves, and worried some cows.” The explorer tried to convince others that it could have been a wolf, but he could not persuade them. They believed it was “some monstrous beast.”

When it was heard again, everyone “ran out armed with what he could find, but it was to no purpose.”

Everything he wrote lines up perfectly with modern accounts of Bigfoot sightings, right down to the sound it made and the livestock that had been carried off.

“I knew that the 300th anniversary of this was coming up and I wanted Natchez to get recognized for it,” McCranie said.

He and Jimmy “JimBob” Allgood set to work producing a birthday celebration like no other, complete with a 300-cupcake tower shaped like the guest of honor, Bigfoot. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson will blow out the candle, McCranie said.

“A dream became an idea, an idea became project and now we couldn’t stop it even if we wanted,” he said.

They plan for this event to become an annual celebration that brings people to Natchez from all walks of life.

“There is absolutely a following,” Allgood said. “There is no other legendary folklore creature that has had more than 100 movies made about itself. Different parts of the world call it by different names Bigfoot, sasquatch or Yeti depending on their neck of the woods. There are a number of recorded sightings all over the world and America is full of them.”

The weekend

Acknowledging the social stigma that comes with admitting you believe in Bigfoot, McCranie said those who come to join the celebration do not have to be believers to have a good time. “If you have a little interest in Bigfoot, you’ll get a lot out of it and be fascinated or entertained,” McCranie said.