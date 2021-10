Nov. 19, 1930 – Oct. 30, 2021

Natchez – Graveside services for Harold E. House, 90, of Natchez who died Saturday October 30, 2021 in Natchez will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday November 04, 2021 at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until time of the service Thursday November 04, 2021 at Laird Funeral Home.