Feb. 24, 1969 – Oct. 19, 2021

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Kacy Shawon Johnson, 52, of Shreveport, LA, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 19, 2021, in Shreveport, LA, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home chapel in Natchez; burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. and on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 12 p.m. until service time at the Marshall Funeral Home chapel. Please be advised all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Kacy was born on Feb. 24, 1969, in Natchez, MS, to Floyd Johnson Jr. and Ida Lee Johnson.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and one brother, Troy Johnson.

Kacy is survived by his five children, Delvin Mason, Kasha Mason, Kameisha King, Lavette Williams, and Cassity Dailey; grandchildren, Zion Williams, Chase Martin, Kamryn Sweeney, Purcell Corbin Jr., Kamille Corbin, Ka’Darrius Mason, Ka’daisha Carter, Kennedy Cloird, Ashton Mason, Autumn Mason, and Carson Hammett; siblings, Danielle Johnson, Cardell Johnson, Vince Johnson, Ebony Johnson, and Sterling Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.

