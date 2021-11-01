Louis R. Moses

Oct. 2, 1929 – Oct. 31, 2021

NATCHEZ – Services for Louis R. “Lou” Moses, 92, of Natchez, who died Sunday Oct. 31, 2021, in Natchez will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery with Bro. Lance Moak officiating.

Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Moses was born Oct. 2, 1929, in the Blackhawk Community in Carroll County, MS, the son of Lewis Vernon Moses and Capitola Keyes Moses.

Born and raised in the Mississippi Delta, Louis Rhesa attended school in his college years graduating from Mississippi State University in Mechanical Engineering; as well as Millsaps college where he played football and baseball. He serviced in the United States Air Force and returned home bringing him and his family to Natchez, MS where he was Scheduling Superintendent for Armstrong Tire & Rubber. Lou retired after 30 years of dedicated service.

Mr. Moses was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Capitola Moses; brother, Walter Moses and sister, Jerelyn Shilling.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Andrews Moses of Natchez, MS; children, Deborah Moses Roberts, and Mark Roberts, of Vidalia, LA, Karen Moses Holt of Jackson, MS, David and Charlene Moses of Arizona, Brenda Moses Bennett of Vidalia, LA, Alan Moses of Hattiesburg, MS; grandchildren, John Russell Cummings and Maegan Leblanc of Youngsville, LS, Bryan Louis Bennett of Colmesneil, TX, Andrew Stephens Roberts of Vidalia, LA, Joshua and Sara Bennett of Monterey, LA, Emily and Rusty Moak of Vidalia, LA, Lauren Holt of Jackson, MS, Winston Roberts of Vidalia, LA, Claire Roberts and Alexsandra Cloe of Vidalia, LA, Kristyn Busby of Jackson, MS, Jacob Bennett of Anacoco, LA and David Moses, Jr of Arizona and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be John Russell Cummings, Bryan Louis Bennett, Andrew Stephen Roberts, Joshua Lee Bennett, Winston Scott Roberts and Jacob Keith Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers will be Liam Russell Cummings, Maddux Lee Bennett, Rusty Moak and Parker Louis Bennett.

