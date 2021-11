Nov. 7, 1983 – Oct. 30, 2021

CLAYTON – Funeral services for Mack Allen Knapp, Jr., 37, of Denham Springs, LA, will be held at Clayton Apostolic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Joel Ritchey and Rev. Melton Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Cowan Family Cemetery in Clayton, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.