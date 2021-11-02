Barbara Kaiser, former Democrat photographer, dies at 81

NATCHEZ — Barbara Brandon Kaiser, 81, of Natchez, died Saturday after a brief illness.

Kaiser was an artist and worked for a time as a photographer for The Natchez Democrat.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Hayden Kaiser Jr. Survivors include two children, Charles Hayden Kaiser III of Natchez and Cynthia Gerard “Tia” Kaiser Ferguson of Huntsville, Ala.

Kaiser was a passionate artist and was active in ArtsNatchez.

Visitation is Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Natchez.

Laird Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.