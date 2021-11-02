Aug. 17, 1950 – Oct. 24, 2021

Private Funeral services for Charlie Coleman Strawder, Jr, 71, of Vidalia, LA, will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Friend and acquaintances may pay their respects on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Mr. Strawder, son of Charlie and Mary Watson Strawder, was born in Natchez, MS and died at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. He was a retired truck driver and a Vietnam War veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by two daughters, Keri Richard and her husband, Kemor Burnett of Houston, TX and Mary Captain and her husband, Damon of Lake Charles, LA; his grandchildren, Diamonds, Morris, Demone Captain and Milanti Captain all of Lake Charles, LA; Kaylyn Gay, Kerrigan Burnett and Kali Burnett all of Houston, TX. Preceding him in death are his parents and his wife, Glenda Strawder.

COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Online condolences can be sent to Concordia Funeral Home, Ferriday, LA.