VIDALIA – Graveside Services for Ms. Irma Phillips, 94, of Vidalia, LA, who died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Plantation Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation, LLC in Wisner, LA, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at noon, at the Vidalia City Cemetery, Vidalia, LA under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Son’s Funeral Home.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.