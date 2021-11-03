Adams, Wilkinson counties favor Butler in State Senate District 38 special election

NATCHEZ— In Tuesday’s special election for State Senate District 38, Adams and Wilkinson counties voted synonymously with others in the district, favoring the Senator elect Kelvin Butler over his opponent Gary Brumfield.

District 38 has all of Wilkinson County and parts of Adams, Amite, Pike and Walthall counties in the southwestern corner of the state. Tuesday’s special election fills a vacancy left by Democratic Sen. Tammy Witherspoon, who resigned June 30 and was sworn in the next day as mayor of Magnolia.

Butler topped Brumfield in the State Senate District 38 special election, drawing just over the required 50% to win the race.

Only a four of the 19 voting precincts in Adams County voted in the State Senate race, which includes some of District 1, District 4 and District 5.

In Adams County, Brumfield garnered 413 votes or 38.74 percent of the total votes and Butler garnered 650 votes or 60.98 percent of the total votes.

In Wilkinson County, Brumfield garnered 397 votes to Butler’s 468 votes.

Butler previously served in the Mississippi for 12 years before stepping out to run for Chancery Clerk in Pike County. He ran for the seat again in 2019 but was defeated by Witherspoon.

Another State Senate seat will be decided in a Nov. 23 runoff.

Rob Hickman and Dr. Minh Duong were the top two finishers in a nine-person race for Senate District 32. Hickman drew 1,844 votes, or 26%, while Duong won 1,611 votes, or 23%.

Senate District 32 includes all of Kemper County and parts of Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties in eastern Mississippi. Those on the ballot Tuesday were W.J. Coleman, Stan Copeland, James Creer, Justin Curtis Creer, Minh Duong, Rod Hickman, Kim Houston, Keith K. Jackson and Bradley Joseph Sudduth.

The Senate District 32 seat became vacant when Democratic Sen. Sampson Jackson stepped down June 30.

Candidates in Mississippi special elections run without party labels.