Court case conclusions: Nov. 3, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 22-28:

Stephen B. Welch charged with cyberstalking. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Stephen B. Welch charged with telephone harassing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 22-28:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 27:

Charles Kendall Anderson Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $200.00.

Robert Franklin Morace, 44, pleaded guilty to public drunk/vile profane language in public. Sentenced to 10 days with five days suspended and five days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Keshawn Maquez Wiley, 26, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Frednandus Markie Frye, 32, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Case dismissed.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 46, charged with simple assault. Case remanded to files.

Tiffany Lee McClung, 42, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Sharron James Thomas, 38, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Codaja Denise Williams, 24, not guilty of embezzlement.

Charoyd Henrence Bell, 41, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Case dismissed.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 30, charged with motor vehicle: disobedience of official traffic-control devices. Case remanded to files.

Charles Thomas Buchannan, 30, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case remanded to files.

Lyndon Baines Ivory, 23, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Dantavius Terrell Watson, 32, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days with 15 days suspended and 15 days credit for time served. Fine set at $648.75.

Ijose Maria West, 40, pleaded guilty to trespass after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended and three days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.