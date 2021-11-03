Courthouse records: Nov. 3, 2021

Adams County

Oct. 22-28

Civil suits:

Estate of Joyce Wilson Norman.

Estate of William T. Brewer Sr.

Divorces:

James Edward Jones and Conswallo Johnson Jones. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Crawford Allen Harris Jr. and Margaret Nicole Cook. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Charles Robert Reynolds and Amanda June Reynolds. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Colten James Leggett, 23, Livingston, La. to Alexis Diane Brown, 23, Natchez.

Benjamin Joseph Brakel, 31, Baton Rouge, La. to Madalyn Marie Kirkwood, 28, Baton Rouge, La.

Joshua Stephen Cable, 32, Vidalia, La. to Chelsey Faith Perrault, 26, Vidalia, La.

Christopher James Boettcher, 47, Ferriday, La. to Erin Martine Hanna, 45, Ferriday, La.

Joseph Daniel Jaber, 66, Natchez to Lisa Lynn Salvo, 65, Natchez.

Chelsi Rene’ Alexander, 29, Vidalia, La. to Lindsay Karen Lowe, 23, Natchez.

Amos Stephen Roberts, 35, Shreveport, La. to Hannah Marie Hillman, 26, Shreveport, La.

Rocky Lane Johnson, 38, Shannon to Theresa Lynn Casper, 49, Ecru.

James Alfred Smith, 65, Birmingham, Ala. to Cynthia Kostelecky, 54, Birmingham, Ala.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 21-27

Stephen Sinsheimer and Cynthia Parker to Matthew Deming, land beginning at the southwest corner formed by the intersection of Orleans and South Union Streets.

Amanda Olivier to Renita Lynise Carter, lot 2 of a Subdivision of a Portion of lot 2 Hunters Hall.

Brady J. Fondren Jr. to Janet H. Cloutier, all of lot 30 and part of lot 31 Ashburn Subdivision.

Glynn Laird and Mary Lou Laird to Bradford O. Yarbrough, lot 5 La Pins Subdivision.

Jefferson Garland Mansell to Lisa Colson Baker and Anna Baker Trimble, land being a portion of lots 4 and 3 in Square 10 of Williamsburg.

Debra Snyder McDonough to Lori Ann Callon, lot 30 Westover Heights Subdivision, First Development.

John Ware Callender and Debra Waldrop Callender to Robert Kent, lot 71, Portion of Subdivision of Southwood Lodge.

Akinremi Akinwale to ELAY, LLC, lot 169 Montebello Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Oct. 21-27

Matthew Deming to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the southwest corner formed by the intersection of Orleans and South Union Streets.

Benita Lynise Carter to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 2 of a Subdivision of a Portion of lot 2 Hunters Hall.

Sheri W. Rabb to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 59 of the Harrison Addition.

George Phipps and Zabrina Phipps to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a Portion of Tract 2 of the Division of lot 1 Saragossa Plantation.

Calina Baldwin to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 11 Beau Pré Country Club Development Villas.

Janet Marie Morgan and Keith Amos Morgan to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 7 South Fork Estates, being a 1.16 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Mildred Chatman F/K/A Mildred Kast Woods Rutland to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 5 Pecan Circle Subdivision.

Sandra L. Barnes and Clifton Barnes Jr. to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 18 Broadmoor Subdivision, Revised.

Charles R. Stevens and Carece J. Stevens to United Mississippi Bank, land being 7.5 acres, more or less, and a part of Springfield Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Oct. 28

Civil cases:

Jacob Law Group v. Deshawn Griggs.

Jacob Law Group v. Jacquelin Rodgers.

Jacob Law Group v. Kimberly Thompson.

Jacob Law Group v. Candance Washington.

Jacob Law Group v. Peggy Smith.

Jacob Law Group v. Latoya Fleming.

Jacob Law Group v. Mary Holmes.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Tara Clary.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Gwendolyn Robinson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ashley Coach.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Latoya Wesley.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Taylor Rice.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sherlene Thornton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Yolande Myles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Veronica Elery.

Oak Ridge Manor v. Dominique Hargro.

Jacob Law Group v. Jacqueline Kelly.

Jacob Law Group v. Susan Demby.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 22-28

Civil suits:

Marine One Acceptance Corporation v. Zachary Steve Cosper.

Cole Thibodeaux v. Olivia Waldrep.

Amanda Cowan Renfrow v. Brandon Renfrow. (Protective Order)

Succession of Leola Cage McCoy.

Succession of Lee A. McCoy Sr.

Succession of Patsy Ruth Byrnes.

Curator Fee v. Benard Ladale Tradewell.

Samantha Lee Donohue v. Benard Ladale Tradewell.

Samantha Lee Donohue v. Curator for Benard Tradewell.

Alisha Williams v. Randy Williams. (Protective Order)

United Credit Corporation of Vidalia v. Samantha Pierite.

Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership v. Camo Construction Company, Inc.

Catahoula-LaSalle Bank v. Lisa Michelle Adams.

Catahoula-LaSalle Bank v. Don A. White.

Divorces:

Precious Brandi Guillot v. Jesus Solis.

Amber Rae Denny v. Henry Wayne Denny Jr.

Marriage license applications:

Donta’ Lamont Allen, 39, Baker, La. to Andrea Denise Dye, 36, Ferriday.

Stephen Tucker Bruce, 27, Vidalia to Erin Michelle Fuller, 26, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

GG DW, LLC to Carla N. Ratcliff, Michael S. Juneau, and Belinda R. Freeman, lot 68 Belle Grove Subdivision.

M & D Properties of Louisiana, LLC to Kendrick Wayne Kunkle, lot 29 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Midget Brown to Derrick Turner, lots 15 and 16, Block No. 79 of the Town of Ferriday.

Tony D. Faulkner, Tommy Faulkner Jr., and Tammy F. Dooley to 3PAC, LLC and Ray Cater, lot 22, Block No. 2 Crestview Subdivision.

Lowery Herrington and Gloria Ann May Herrington to Carol Gatlin, lot 177, Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

David Alan Yates Sr. and Miriam Ellen Tucker Yates to Ruth Hazel Lasyone Brown, lot 31 Murray Addition “B”, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Kendrick Wayne Kunkle to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 29 Little Acres Subdivision, Second Development.

Daniel Clyde Cavin Jr. and Stephanie Hudnall Cavin to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, a 2.80 acre tract, portion of Dale Property.

Jerry E. Houghton Jr. and Becky L. Houghton to Lakeview Loan Servicing, lot 26 Georgetowne Subdivision.

Paul Glenn Mathews and Carmela Ann Mathews to Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 21 Black River Lake Estates.