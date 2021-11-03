Oct. 18, 1940 – Oct. 7, 2021

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Ruby Lee Butler, 81, of Fairfield, CA, formerly of Natchez, who died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Fairfield, will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel) with Rev. LeRoy White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Windy Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Ruby was born Oct. 18, 1940 in Adams County, MS, the daughter of Clara Malone and Elijah Malone. She was educated in the Natchez Public School System. Mrs. Butler was a member of Windy Hill #2 and enjoyed singing and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Dorothy Lee Butler and Sherry Ann Cooks; brothers, David Lee Malone, Earl Malone and Jesse Lee Malone.

Ruby leaves to cherish her memories: son, Leroy Butler, Jr.; daughters, Mary Louise Williams and Carolyn Lorraine Burns; sisters, Ida McCarver, Esther Teat and Nancy Johnson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren including granddaughter Tarsha Butler, special great granddaughter Charity Butler, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com