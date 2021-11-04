Jan. 1, 1941 – Nov. 2, 2021

BUDE – Memorial services for Carol Sue Orcutt, 80, of Roxie, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 2, 2021, at Riverbridge Specialty Hospital in Vidalia, LA, were held on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 1 p.m. at the Bude Baptist church in Bude, MS; with Rev. Carl Smith and Rev. Tyson Windom officiating; cremains burial will take place at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Carol was a member of the Air National Guard and she served in the healthcare field as a Registered Nurse.

Carol was born on Jan. 1, 1941, in Crowville, LA, to Nelson Wade Jackson and Mabel Lee Cotton Jackson.

She is preceeded in death by her parents; her husband, William Alvin “Billy” Orcutt; one sister, Karen Joy “Kay” Coleman; one grandson, Seth Orcutt.

Carol leaves to cherish her memories one son, William Christopher “Chris” Higgs and wife, Mary Alice Higgs; two stepsons, Bill Orcutt and Robert Orcutt; nine grandchildren, Zeb Higgs, Breanna Higgs, Cheyene Higgs, Katie Belle Higgs, Drake Higgs, Brook Orcutt, Charlie Orcutt, Michael Orcutt and Angel Orcutt; three nephews, Mike McMullen, Ronnie Coleman and Kevin Coleman; and a host of other relatives and friends.