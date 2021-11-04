Jan. 19, 1935 – Nov. 02, 2021

Graveside services for John Phillip Lambert, 86, of Vidalia, who died Tuesday, Nov. 02, 2021 in Vidalia, will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 at Natchez National Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Lambert was born January 19, 1935, in Chicago, IL, the son of Wayne Orvil Lambert and Lillian Carolyn Hoar.

He was a member of the Home Builders Association – Life Spike. He was a licensed Indiana and Michigan home builder, and a 32nd Degree Mason. Mr. Lambert was honorably discharged from the United States Army, and was a member of the United States Navy Reserve Sea Bee Unit.

Mr. Lambert was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Hoar Lambert and Wayne Orvil Lambert.

Survivors include his wife, Laverne Hines Lambert; two brothers, Charles Lambert and Allan Allan; four daughters, Linda Jerdan and husband John, Gloria Lambert and husband Skip, Cindy Tijerina and husband Cel, and Carol Thompson; 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

