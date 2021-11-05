Hallmark releases preview of ‘Every Time a Bell Rings’ set in Natchez

NATCHEZ — “Every Time a Bell Rings,” a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filmed in Natchez last August, premieres Thursday, Nov. 18.

A movie preview released Thursday showcases several recognizable spots, including Silver Street, the bandstand on Broadway Street and cheerfully decorated house fronts on Clifton Avenue.

The show stars Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Liebert and Wes Brown.

In the plot, three sisters Charlotte, Emily and Nora unite in their hometown of Natchez for the holidays after a long time apart to discover that their late father planned a scavenger hunt for them to find their family’s wooden wishing bell, which part of a beloved holiday tradition in their childhood.

As the hunt goes on, their sisterly bond is rekindled.

The show’s producer, Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, said he plans to make other movies in Natchez.

Lewis said he plans to start working on another Christmas film in Natchez in December called “Christmas in the Quarter.”

Click the link below for the movie trailer of “Every Time a Bell Rings” and photos with recognizable scenes from Natchez.

www.hallmarkmoviesandmysteries.com/every-time-a-bell-rings