WCCA rolls past SIA and into MAIS Class 1A Semifinals

WOODVILLE — Wilkinson County Christian Academy senior quarterback Andrew Sessions threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as the No. 4 seed Rams cruised to a 44-6 win over the No. 5 seed Sharkey-Issaquena Academy Confederates Friday night in the quarterfinals of the MAIS (8-Man) Class 1A Playoffs.

Sharkey-Issaquena Academy kept WCCA out of the end zone until late in the first quarter when Sessions threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Mudd with 2:13 left to give the Rams a 6-0 lead.

Then the Rams took over in the second quarter and racked up 31 points to put the game out of reach. Session threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Fisher at the 9:35 mark and threw a two-point conversion pass to Roderick Bailey to make it a 14-0 game.

Sharkey-Issaquena was driving for a potential touchdown that would have put the Confederates back in the game until Sessions picked off a pass in the end zone and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown with 5:07 to go in the second quarter. Bailey’s two-point conversion run gave the Rams a 22-0 lead.

Bailey then picked up a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown and Sessions ran in for two for a commanding 30-0 lead. Sessions threw his second six-yard touchdown pass to Mudd with 24 seconds left until halftime and Caleb Harvey’s extra point gave WCCA a 37-0 halftime lead.

Sessions ran in from 10 yards out to make it 44-0 in favor of the Rams. However, SIA made sure it would not be shut out as Dusty Hatcher scored on a six-yard run with 40 second remaining in the fourth quarter.

Sessions went 8-for-11 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns to go with 20 yards on four carries. Bailey had five carries for 131 yards and one touchdown. Fisher had five catches for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, WCCA held the Confederates to just 200 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers. The Rams were led by Hayden Oliveaux with 11 tackles while Fisher had 10 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Mudd had nine tackles and two sacks while Harvey had nine tackles.

WCCA (9-2) will hit the road to West Helena, Ark., to take on No. 1 seed Desoto School in the Class 1A Semifinals. Desoto School defeated No. 8 seed Lee Academy (Ark.) 42-0 Friday night.