A WAY TO RESTORE: Functional medicine is focus of new business

NATCHEZ — After starting out as a telehealth and video service, Restore Health Natchez is opening its physical location at 411 Franklin St. Restore Health offers treatment, IV nutrition and hydration, an oxygen bar and low cost lab services.

Owner Dr. Robin Christian is a doctor of nursing practice, a certified nurse practitioner and an advanced practice registered nurse.. She worked in the medical field for 20 years before opening her business throughout telehealth services in April.

“A lot of people in this area are going to Baton Rouge or Jackson to get treatment,” Christian said. “We have an oxygen bar, it has different aromas to relax. I’m going to try and do lab work for patients at low cost, (such as for) checking cholesterol and blood chemistry.”

Medical practice ideology

The driving force behind Christian’s business is to treat the underlying disease or cause rather than the symptoms. Known as functional medicine, it is a break from traditional medicine which typically treats symptoms, she said.

About six years ago, she was really sick and went to multiple doctors. Eventually she found a functional medicine nurse practitioner who identified her problem and healed her in three weeks.

“I became fascinated with functional medicine and how I could treat my patients in a better way,” Christian said. “In traditional medicine, it is frustrating because our patients are getting sicker and sicker. At the time, I didn’t really have time to invest in any training. I found a functional medicine course and I’m getting certified in functional medicine now.”

Functional medicine would treat someone who suffered from high blood pressure by finding the cause of the high blood pressure rather than treating the symptoms.

Traditional medicine trained her to treat the symptoms, but it makes more sense to discover the cause and correct it, she said. Functional medicine is her passion and IV’s are just a way to provide the service to people.

“It is a different way of thinking,” Christian said. “It is more of a lifestyle medicine. You are changing lifestyles instead of taking a pill to correct a problem.”

Blending Natchez, medicine

Her location downtown is in an old bank building formerly City Bank and Trust. The old vault is still in the building and there is another vault downstairs in the basement. Ideally, she would like other health and wellness people to come in and share the space.

She wanted all of their IV names to be related to Natchez. For example, Under-the-Hill is an IV cocktail used to cure hangovers; Pure Strength is named after a local gym and is used to help weightlifters and athletes; and The Natchezian is a little something for everyone. Her business name has meaning too.

“We want to restore your health and get you into a healthier state,” Christian said. “I wanted to keep my IV names fun and local.”

Restore Health and Wellness does not take insurance but can provide paperwork to people who want to file insurance claims. Those who would like to use their health savings plan can do so.

The Grand Opening for Restore Health and Wellness will not be until December. People can call and make appointments at 601-653-9020 or email at robin.restorehealthandwellness@gmail.com.