Aldermen vote to offer city clerk position to Megan McKenzie

Published 5:59 pm Tuesday, November 9, 2021

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to offer the city clerk’s position to Megan McKenzie of Natchez.

McKenzie, then known as Megan Edmonds before re-marrying, served as Natchez city clerk from February 2017 through August 2018. She went to work in the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office and partnered with her mother, Charlotte Marshall, at Ja’Nel’s and Buttercup Bakery.

“We have offered her the job and will begin salary negotiations with her,” said Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson. “We hope to have that wrapped up sometime tomorrow.”

McKenzie, if she accepts the position, will replace Servia Fortenberry, who resigned from the city clerk’s post to pursue other opportunities.

